What were you told about spiders? It can’t be all negatives, right? You might always find them annoying but spiders also have their benefits. It is possible for you not to be aware of the role spiders also play in our environment. This article lists some quick facts about spiders.

1. Control Number of Insects

Spiders control the population of insects we have around us by eating harmful ones including cockroaches and flies.

2. Spiders are Prey

Spiders are prey to other animals; they are a good source of food for frogs, bats, lizards, and birds.

3. Protection

Spiders protect against unfavorable things like harmful bugs on the farm or in gardens.

4. Flowers Pollination

Spiders also play a role in pollination of flowers (aside from bees) which is necessary for our food supply.

5. Long Lifespan

Another fact about spiders is that they have a long lifespan which makes using them for laboratory experiments possible.

6. Medical Research

Spiders are useful in medical research; they are instrumental in the development of drugs that treat high blood pressure and heart disease.