•Demands state-by-state breakdown

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it will not accept a compromised voters’ register for the 2027 general elections, demanding transparency from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its clean-up exercise.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja.

Abdullahi was responding to a question on INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan’s disclosure that the Commission deleted 1.6 million invalid records from the voters’ register, and the party’s demand for a state-by-state breakdown.

He said the party does not have confidence in the current clean-up process.

“No, no, we don’t. Because even if you go back to the INEC register, even up to now, the one they said they have cleaned up, if you go back, you still see so many fictitious identifications. You see repeated photographs, you see repeated names in many cases,” Abdullahi said.

He cited an example from Delta State, where he said anomalies were still visible in the register.

“That is why we are saying, show us on the aggregate, state-by-state breakdown of how you cleaned up and what you cleaned up in each state,” he said.

Abdullahi said INEC should be engaging political parties and briefing them on the exercise.

“So, we don’t know what INEC is doing because INEC is not talking to us. INEC should be working with us. INEC should be calling the political parties and briefing us on what they are doing, but they are not,” he said.

He disclosed that the ADC is writing to INEC to demand a meeting, adding that confidence in the process is necessary for INEC to be seen as a neutral arbiter in the coming election.

Asked what the party would do if it is not satisfied with the final register expected on December 15, Abdullahi said the party would wait for the register but would not accept it if anomalies remain.

“We’ll wait until the final register. But what we’ll continue to insist is that if the final register comes out in December, and we look at it and it still contains the kind of anomalies that can potentially compromise the 2027 election, then we will not accept it,” he said.