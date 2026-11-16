Oshiomhole, Alausa slam Obi, Atiku over NELFUND, Tinubu policies

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole have criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi over their comments on the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), accusing them of misleading Nigerians about the student financing initiative.

The duo spoke on Monday at the unveiling and World Press Conference of the Renewed Hope Education A-Z Scorecard, organised at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Headquarters in Abuja.

Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Atiku, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have criticised the establishment of NELFUND, with both indicating that they would replace the student loan scheme with scholarships and other incentives if elected president in 2027.

However, Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, argued that Atiku’s position was driven by an ideological preference for privatisation, which he said could make tertiary education inaccessible to children from poor families.

He said the former vice president’s vision of privatising tertiary education was inconsistent with the need to expand access to education for disadvantaged Nigerians.

According to him, the establishment of the American University of Nigeria in Adamawa State while Atiku was vice president reflected his preference for private education, despite the high number of out-of-school children in the country at the time.

Oshiomhole maintained that NELFUND had provided an important opportunity for academically qualified students whose parents could not afford tertiary education to pursue their ambitions.

He said: “In the case of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, this policy is a threat to his vision of privatising tertiary education, as he did when he was Vice President.”

The former Edo governor also defended the Tinubu administration’s education reforms, particularly the renegotiation of the agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying improved remuneration for lecturers would help restore stability to the university system.

Oshiomhole further argued that continuity in government was necessary to consolidate the reforms, urging Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu for another term.

He also criticised Obi’s record as governor of Anambra State, particularly the handling of public schools, arguing that transferring schools to private and mission-based organisations could undermine the principle of universal basic education by introducing financial barriers.

He challenged the former governor to account for his achievements in the education sector and other areas of governance.

On his part, Alausa accused Obi of making misleading claims about NELFUND, insisting that the programme was backed by a sustainable funding arrangement provided for under the country’s tax reform legislation.

The minister said NELFUND was receiving 15 per cent of the four per cent development levy under the new tax framework.

He explained that the initial proposal for the development levy was two per cent but was increased to four per cent following President Tinubu’s intervention at the National Assembly.

According to him, NELFUND had already received more than N130 billion from the development levy, providing a sustainable funding source for the programme.

“Today, without 15 per cent of the four per cent development levy, I can tell you, NELFUND is gone over. As I am talking to you, of the tax collection, they have received over N130 billion from the development levy,” he said.

Alausa said about 1.6 million Nigerian students were benefiting from the programme, describing it as one of the administration’s major interventions in expanding access to tertiary education.

He challenged opposition politicians to present constructive alternatives rather than discrediting programmes that were already benefiting millions of Nigerians.

According to him, NELFUND was designed to ensure that financial circumstances would no longer prevent deserving young Nigerians from accessing higher education.

Earlier, while unveiling the Renewed Hope Education A-Z Scorecard, Alausa said the Federal Government planned to return four million out-of-school children to classrooms within the next four years.

He said the scorecard documented tangible achievements and interventions undertaken by the administration across the education sector, stressing that the government was more concerned about measurable results than merely introducing policies.

“We did not come here to tell you about policies. All our A to Z that we have articulated about education are tangible things out there. Go and check them,” he said.

The minister said the administration had also delivered solar power interventions to 1.6 million Nigerian students and was expanding infrastructure in tertiary institutions.

He disclosed that the government was on course to provide 50,000 bed spaces in tertiary institutions by the end of 2026, involving an investment of more than N400 billion.

Using Yaba College of Technology as an example, Alausa said the institution had about 28,000 students but accommodation facilities for fewer than 3,000, highlighting the scale of the accommodation deficit in the country’s tertiary institutions.

He further explained that sustainability had been built into the administration’s education interventions, including the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure, through dedicated funding arrangements.

On the agreement with ASUU and other university-based unions, the minister said the renegotiated agreement provided for a review every three years, adding that either the unions or government could trigger the renegotiation process.

He said the provision was intended to prevent a recurrence of prolonged disagreements over staff welfare and remuneration.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, said the A-Z Scorecard was designed to make the administration’s education programmes and achievements accessible to Nigerians, including through translations into Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

She said the government was also strengthening institutional systems through guidelines for the appointment of vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts, as well as policies addressing challenges such as bullying in schools.

Ahmad disclosed that the ministry had developed about 15 guidelines to strengthen governance in tertiary institutions and was working to ensure compliance by governing councils.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Assistant Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the scorecard was designed to provide Nigerians with an accessible account of the administration’s education sector commitments and achievements.

She said education remained central to President Tinubu’s eight presidential priority areas, noting that the scorecard would help communicate the government’s interventions in education, including NELFUND, teacher development, technical and vocational education and efforts to address the out-of-school children challenge.