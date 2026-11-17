MINISTER of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, will perform the flag-off ceremony for the modernisation of Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos on November 25.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the ceremony will mark the commencement of the Federal Government’s efforts to rehabilitate and upgrade the two major ports to improve efficiency and strengthen Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

Dr Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Akinola said the two ports jointly handle more than 70 percent of Nigeria’s non-oil export cargo, making their modernisation important to the country’s trade and economic growth.

He described the project as a major intervention, noting that it would be the first comprehensive upgrade of the ports in about 50 years.

According to him, the project will address ageing infrastructure, operational challenges and growing demands on the nation’s busiest port corridors.

He said that the modernisation would improve cargo-handling capacity, reduce vessel turnaround and cargo dwell times, enhance port access and logistics, and strengthen safety and security.

Akinola added that the project would improve the operating environment for port users, investors and other maritime stakeholders.

He said the modernisation of Apapa and Tin-Can ports was part of a broader government strategy to develop an efficient and globally competitive port system across the country.

He disclosed that the government had also approved the modernisation of four other major seaports outside Lagos, namely Warri, Onne, Calabar and Rivers ports.

He explained that the initiative is aimed at expanding cargo-handling capacity, promoting balanced economic development and reducing the concentration of maritime activities in Lagos.

Akinola noted that modern port infrastructure was essential to the government’s economic diversification agenda, particularly efforts to increase non-oil exports, strengthen local industries and improve the ease of doing business.

He said that the programme would also promote better integration of seaports with road and rail networks, inland waterways and dry ports to enhance multimodal transportation and trade facilitation