We will reopen camp as soon as PTF gives go-ahead,  NYSC DG assures

Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured that as soon as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 gives it the directives to resume Camp for the students who are on the wait for the exercise, it will not hesitate to reopen camp for the mandatory one year service to the nation.

The assurance was given by Director-General of the NYSC, Brg.Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim who also recommended that skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training should be introduced at both the Primary and Secondary Schools levels to introduce them to self-reliant venture.

The DG who was in Gombe for a working visit to inspect the progress of work at the North-East Skill Acquisition Entrepreneur Development Centre (SAED) destroyed by wind storm also inspected the facilities at the temporary orientation camp in Akko LGA of the state.

ALSO READ: Chidoka urges Enugu govt to institute commission of inquiry on Emene shooting

He stressed that the importance of skills acquisition by youths cannot be overemphasized in making them employers of labour stressing therefore the need for every child to learn right from primary to secondary school.

He also said that the NYSC management has taken the issue of skills acquisition training seriously which informed that they have camp and post-camp training which has impacted positively on the lives of so many ex – Corps members who have become large scale employers of labour thereby contributing to the economic development of the country.

Shuaibu Ibrahim explained that “SAED has exposed so many ex Corps members, a significant number of them have become employers of labour, they do no longer wait for white cola jobs,”.

The DG further said that the Management has monitoring teams who are going round to monitor the ex Corps members who accessed loans from the CBN, Bank of Industry and NYSC Trust Fund, to ensure that they have utilized the fund for the purpose meant for because it is a revolving scheme to enable others to benefit.

On the issue of camp reopening, NYSC Boss said that the management is proactive and has inspected so many camps in the country in order to assess the level of preparedness for reopening.

He, therefore, called on all the students who are waiting to be mobilized for the scheme not to be agitated but remain prepared as they can be called upon for camping at any time in a short notice.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE