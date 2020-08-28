Why FG shifts resumption of international flights by one week

The Federal Government has shifted the opening date of international flights in the country by a week due to logistics problems.

The earlier date announced for the restart of the international flight was the 29th August 2020.

The new date announced by the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force, PTF on COVID-19 in Abuja would now be 5th September 2020.

According to the DG NCAA, “the aviation sector including the airports is ready to resume on the 29th. However, we have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on mostly to do with the COVID-19 protocols, tests, and online platforms. We need to get this in place so that we will have a smooth and efficient resumption of international flights without difficulties for all the passengers.”

