We will meet in court, Ortom replies Miyetti Allah

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs, Ortom's aide resigns, says I want to have freedom of association, PANDEF tackles Ortom, 2023: Ortom-led PDP committee dumps zoning, 2023: We'll produce acceptable zoning formula for PDP, Benue guber aspirant condemns security operatives who deny Ortom from receiving VP, Nigeria's insecurity, We will not relent fight against criminals, Ortom swears in new commissioners, Strike continues in Benue tertiary institutions as meeting with govt ends in deadlock, Herdsmen attacks responsible for increase in orphans in Benue, desist from multiple taxations, keyed into the National Livestock Transformation Plan, 2023: Zoning not Nigeria's problem, Four commissioners, Ortom's chief of staff resign, Benue people in IDP camps, Group backs Ortom, Ortom institutes N60bn, Ortom vows to drag, Ortom threatens to drag Buhari , PDP has learnt its lesson, Four-yr-old boy kidnapped during Benue, Benue to vaccinate 1.3 million women , Benue Ortom backs Southern gov, Benue govt has about, Herdsmen killings, Nigerians in pain, Ortom allays fear, PDP expresses solidarity, IDPs in Benue now, Slain Soldiers: Ten weapons recovered, National Livestock Transformation Plan, implementation of NLTP, Insecurity may scuttle 2023 polls, Suspected herdsmen attack, Suspected Fulani terrorists, Why I reconcile, Benue hands over 210 cows, Ortom directs implementation, Ortom assures better days, Benue begins vaccination of citizens, condemn attack on Governor Ortom, Complete justice will address insecurity
Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, said that he is ready to meet the Miyeitti Allah Kauta Hore in court.

Ortom stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur, while responding to threat by the Miyeitti Allah Kauta Hore which through its Secretary-General, Saley Hassan, vowed to drag the Benue State government to court for illegal seizure and auctioning of their cows.

The governor who said he will not compromise the security and welfare of all citizens and inhabitants in the state insisted that the law banning open grazing in the state is irrevocable.

“There is a law in place. And it is very clear that anyone who allows his or her cattle to roam freely in the state violates the law. When such herds are seized by the Livestock Guards, a time frame is given for owners to come forward and claim. When the time given by law elapses, we are left with no option but to auction. And that is what has taken place.”

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


He added that “As a state, we are law-abiding and we cannot allow lawlessness,” explaining that the law came into force in 2017 and was reviewed this year after it underwent every legislative process. “So anybody or group who violates it will bear the consequences.

“We are prepared to meet them in court. The law is made to be obeyed so that we can have an orderly society. This law protects the interest of everyone irrespective of tribe or religion. It protects herders against rustling and also protects farmers who suffer the loss of their crops.”

Governor Ortom maintained that “Everyone is free to ply his or her legitimate business in this state in so much as they do not infringe on the provisions of this law against open grazing.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

We will meet in court, Ortom replies Miyetti Allah

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Southern Governors won’t shelve position on power shift ― Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

FG’s 2009 Agreement with ASUU was signed in error ― Lawan

Latest News

Reps quiz NNPC GMD over $1.55bn Port Harcourt refinery overhaul

Latest News

Journalists charged to grill public servants as NGE holds town hall meeting in Rivers

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More