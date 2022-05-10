Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, said that he is ready to meet the Miyeitti Allah Kauta Hore in court.

Ortom stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur, while responding to threat by the Miyeitti Allah Kauta Hore which through its Secretary-General, Saley Hassan, vowed to drag the Benue State government to court for illegal seizure and auctioning of their cows.

The governor who said he will not compromise the security and welfare of all citizens and inhabitants in the state insisted that the law banning open grazing in the state is irrevocable.

“There is a law in place. And it is very clear that anyone who allows his or her cattle to roam freely in the state violates the law. When such herds are seized by the Livestock Guards, a time frame is given for owners to come forward and claim. When the time given by law elapses, we are left with no option but to auction. And that is what has taken place.”

He added that “As a state, we are law-abiding and we cannot allow lawlessness,” explaining that the law came into force in 2017 and was reviewed this year after it underwent every legislative process. “So anybody or group who violates it will bear the consequences.

“We are prepared to meet them in court. The law is made to be obeyed so that we can have an orderly society. This law protects the interest of everyone irrespective of tribe or religion. It protects herders against rustling and also protects farmers who suffer the loss of their crops.”

Governor Ortom maintained that “Everyone is free to ply his or her legitimate business in this state in so much as they do not infringe on the provisions of this law against open grazing.”

We will meet in court, Ortom replies Miyetti Allah