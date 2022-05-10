Insurance Policy: IGP restates commitment to enhanced police personnel

•Flags Off 3-Day Workshop for NPF Insurance Desk Officers •Confirms establishment of Police Insurance Company

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
IGP, Usman Alkali Baba
The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday restated the commitment of the Force to enhanced welfare for Police personnel through robust insurance policies geared towards efficiency, dedication, and improved conditions of service.
This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja,  by the Force Public Relations Officer, (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.
The Police boss stated this while flagging off a 3-day workshop for Police Insurance Desk Officers organized to develop the capacity of dedicated officers drawn from the 36 State Commands, the Federal Capital Territory, and other Police Formations Nationwide.


While declaring the workshop open, the IGP  commended the Force Insurance Officer, ACP Uzairu Abdullahi, for his knowledge and professional foresight which has been instrumental in the repositioning of the unit.
The IGP however, assured all members of the Force that with current efforts being emplaced to reposition the Force Insurance Section, better days were ahead in relation to the timely resolution of claims and benefits accruing to the next of kin of injured or deceased police officers, as well as other welfare schemes to serving members of the force.
According to the statement, the Police boss equally presented cheques for N183. 295m to families of 40 deceased police officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The Nigeria Police Force Insurance Unit, which was established in May 1992, was a scheme set up to cater for the welfare of police personnel who are either retired or have sustained injuries in the line of duty, and relatives of deceased police personnel.
The IGP recently approved the establishment and incorporation of the Nigeria Police Insurance Company (NPIC) to effectively manage the police insurance policies, and maximise the welfare interests of police personnel constantly being exposed to occupational hazards.
The workshop was one of the major steps toward repositioning the unit for the attainment of its welfare mandate.

