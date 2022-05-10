19-yr-old man to die by hanging for killing 5-year-old nephew in Kano

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Naabba has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Ibrahim Khalil, to death by hanging for killing his five-year-old nephew, Ahmad Ado, by sellotaping his nose and mouth.

This was just as the convict, however, denied committing the offence.

However, in his ruling on Tuesday, Justice Na’abba, said that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt and consequently, sentenced the convict to 14 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

The judge also sentenced the convict to death by hanging for homicide.

However, earlier the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, had informed the court that the convict committed the offence sometime in 2019 at Karkasara Quarters in Kano metropolis.

The prosecution counsel disclosed that the defendant kidnapped his sister’s son, Ado, and in the process used a sellotape to cover his nose, mouth and buried him in a shallow grave at Sabuwar Sheka in Kano.





The prosecution presented three witnesses to the court and four exhibits to prove their case against the defendant.

He further disclosed that the offence contravened section 274 and 221 (a) of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Barr. Aisha Abdulkadir, presented the defendant as lone witness and pleaded for clemency on behalf of her client.

