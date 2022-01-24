We were encouraged by quality representation of Ovia Rep ― PDP defectors

The camp of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State was depleted on Monday as hundreds of members of the party in Ovia Federal Constituency (Ovia North-East and Ovia South-West) announced their resignation from the party, citing the sterling performance of the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the reason for their action.

The defectors led by Mr Balogun Okhiwere said they were joining forces with the APC to strengthen the party and assist the lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency to continue his developmental strides.

Okhiwere stressed that the quality of the defectors attested to the fact that theirs is to “come and work” and add value to what is already on the ground.

He noted that some of the defectors were key members of the APC that held executive positions in their various wards before defecting to the PDP in the wake of the 2020 governorship election, while some were presently executive members of the PDP.

He further noted that they were like “sheep without shepherds, having worked to see to the emergence of the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in the last governorship election in Edo.”

According to him, “We the undersigned and members of the PDP in Ovia North East hereby resign our membership of the PDP.

“We thereafter resolved to decamp to the APC in appreciation of the developmental stride of Hon. Dennis Idahosa, who has brought unprecedented infrastructural development to all nooks and crannies of Ovia federal constituency.”

Receiving the defectors, Idahosa commended them for their courage and said they would be treated equally with those they met on the ground.

He noted that their coming would indeed help to strengthen his resolve to continue to improve the lives of the people of the constituency.

“You are already part of us even before your coming and let me reiterate here that there is no new and old APC with your coming, we are all one and working for the same purpose.

“I appeal to us all to work with unity of purpose so that we can all meet our expectation of making Ovia a better place,” he stated.