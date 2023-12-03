General Overseer of Christ United Ministries International (CMI), Apostle Matthew Oluwajoba has lamented over the state of the healthcare system of the nation and, hence, charged fellow clerics and well-meaning Nigerians to support the country to rescue the health sector from crumbling.

Apostle Oluwajoba, who is also the City Changers International (CCI), an initiative that caters to people through free medical outreach, empowerment initiatives, and gospel missions, stressed that the deteriorating health sector is becoming worrisome and that it was time drastic step is taken.

The United States-based cleric made this known during the medical outreach exercise as one of the programmes of the just-concluded weeklong convention of the church tagged, “Grace 2023”.

Tribune Church News sighted hundreds of the beneficiaries, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, along Liberty Road, Ibadan, Oyo State as they were giving free medical treatments, drugs, eyeglasses, etc.

The cleric noted that following his commitment to impact lives spiritually and physically, especially on health matters, the ministry would also donate medical equipment worth millions of dollars to private and public health institutions, including the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“I am very committed to giving back to people. This is the orientation we have abroad and it is essential we replicate that in our country home. Live is very precious and God has called us to raise the hope of many lives and this can be done through free healthcare services, and various means of empowerment,” he added.

A cleric from the headquarters of the church in Huston, Texas, United States, Pastor Fola Olaleye, noted that the exercise was a mandate to address the physical and spiritual needs of people. He added that the church also fed about 5,000 families with palliatives and also empowered people with various vocational skills.

The head of the medical experts at the free healthcare outreach, Dr. Joseph Kosokan, noted that it was a welcomed development from the church, just as he described the outreach as timely, which created an opportunity for people to freely benefit against the high cost of medical treatments and drugs in the country.

“We provided medical consultation, and treated malaria, diabetes, dental issues, and urinalysis. We gave out free drugs, reading glasses, and other medical attention for free,” he added.

