The president of the Freedom Apostolic Revival Ministry (FARIM) and founder of the famous prayer mountain, Glory Mountain in Ibadan, Oyo state, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority has said any pastor who says God instructed him not to work is a thief and a liar.

Prophet Ojo, made this known while speaking to newsmen, at a press conference unveiling his newly built multi-million naira radio station in Lagos, Melody 107.7FM., adding that, “The radio station is purely entertainment and informative.”

“As for me, I don’t depend on the church’s funds. I am saying this in public; I don’t collect a dime from any of my church branches nationwide. Instead, I assist my members often. It is not a crime to work even as a cleric. Any cleric who hides under God’s instruction not to work is a liar and thief.

“I can’t count the number of my members who are under our scholarship. I love to support people and I don’t have any regret helping lives. This is not coming from the church’s purse. I love doing businesses that will bring little or more profit from my tender age and this has become part of me to date. I engage in real estate business and any other legitimate business that will fetch me money.

“When God has given you a house and car, what should be your next priority is how to make positive impacts in the lives of people. In fact, I just became a landlord about three years ago. My focus has been about impacting lives,” he added.

Speaking on the newly launched radio station, which according to him commenced full operation on December 1, the cleric said, “The radio is not religious-based. It is a general everybody. We want to make all and sundry to be happy through this initiative. It is a massive project; we are launching other radio stations in Ibadan, Abeokuta, and Ibafo, in Ogun State. In fact, we are touching the nooks and crannies of the southwest.

“This is not a spiritual thing; it is an avenue to put food on some people’s table. I am also a stakeholder in the media, especially by preaching hope to people. This initiative is also a medium to create more employment and showcase talents,” he added.

