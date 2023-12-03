The president and founder of the Sword of The Spirit Ministries International and the chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has said that his faith-based tertiary institution will not compromise on his core focus in delivering academic excellence and spiritual foundation.

Bishop Oke, who also doubled as the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), stressed that the institution would not spare anyone either a member of staff or students caught in any sexual immorality, cultism or any crime-related offenses that may tarnish the good reputation of the institution.

The renowned evangelist made his known at the change of leadership of key officials in the institution, held at the boardroom of the institution campus, at Olaogun, Ibadan, Oyo State, last Friday.

Oke, however, commended the pioneering administration for their resilience and commitment to the success of the great vision of the institution in the last five years. He also appreciated the governing council and the leadership of the church for establishing a citadel of learning that produces excellent and God-fearing younger generations.

Speaking on the success recorded in the last five years of the establishment of the institution, Oke noted that the institution had graduated two sets of graduates and produced 19 first-class graduates and that the best graduate has become a lecturer in the institution.

In his remarks, the newly installed vice-chancellor, Professor Timothy Adejumo, noted that the new role was a 2012 prophesy by Bishop Wale Oke fulfilled, just as he promised to leverage on the outstanding success of the institution as well as instituting an environment that encourages learning, critical thinking, and holistic development.

Bishop Oke, however, prayed for the new leadership of the institution led by the vice-chancellor, Adejumo, and the new registrar, Mrs Morenike Afolabi.

