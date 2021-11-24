We need assistance to fight fake news, says INEC boss

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has identified containing fake news as one major area the commission requires assistance.

The INEC boss identified this area of need during an interaction with the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in Lagos on Wednesday.

The session themed, “strengthening INEC/Media partnership for the consolidation of free, fair and credible, and inclusive elections” was organized by the commission in collaboration with the Institute for Media and Society (IMS) and International Press Centre (IPC).

According to him, INEC has continued to enjoy a cordial relationship with the media but purveyors of fake news with their sympathizers whose aim is to undermine the country’s electoral system take advantage of the free social media space and sometimes the traditional media to advance their interests and spread falsehood.

He said, “One major area where we need your help is in containing fake news. The emergence of the internet brought with it tremendous opportunities for all sectors, including the media and it has broadened the scope of human abilities to share information and knowledge within seconds.

The dynamism of social media, enabled by the power of the internet, has made it possible for media organizations to upload narratives which in turn are transmitted to digital platforms such as cell phones, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and so on.

This can take various forms. They can, for instance, cook up wild allegations against the Commission and or its officials to frustrate a good policy which they perceive as inimical to their selfish interest.”

He however urged journalists to thoroughly investigate news items, noting, “When such allegations get to you, please thoroughly investigate. After all, one of the tenets of the journalism profession is “Fairness and objectivity”. I, therefore, implore you to always balance your stories.”

Earlier in his speech as Chairman, Information and Voter Education for the event, INEC National Commissioner, Barr Festus Okoye, stressed the need for free, fair, and credible elections to be viewed as shared responsibilities.

He said, “This interactive session is part of the continuing strategic engagement of the commission with the media aimed at better understanding its processes and procedures, partnering with the media in sensitizing Nigerians on their democratic rights, duties, and responsibilities and generally broadening the base and frontiers of the electoral process.

The commission gives priority to the media as the fourth estate of the realm. It recognises the constitutional role conferred on the media to educate the citizens and provide them with adequate and relevant information to uphold their citizenship of the Nigerian state.

The commission, however, is of the view that there are some irreducible minimums to a meaningful relationship, partnership, and engagement with the media.

The media must understand clearly the constitutional and legal mission and mandate of the commission both as an umpire and a regulator.

Delivering on free, fair, peaceful, safe, and credible elections must be seen and viewed as a shared responsibility and partnership between agencies, commissions, and branches of government and in this multi-stakeholder venture no one should be left behind.”

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Lagos State, Sam Olumekun urged the citizenry to take advantage of the commission’s continuous voter registration exercise.

According to him, a credible voter register is a bedrock for free, fair, and credible elections.

“It’s a special time to welcome you all to this history-making and strategic interactive session.

Because of your unparallel support over the years in reporting activities of the commission. I must say we have enjoyed tremendous support here in Lagos.

Lagos, by the last exercise of converting to polling units now, has 13, 325 polling units with a register roll of 6, 570, 231, and 245 registration areas.

Therefore the need to register and transfer PVCs to all and sundry closer to them is very important. Kindly help the commission to disseminate this vital information.

May I remind you of our continuous voter registration exercise, also that a credible voter register is the bedrock of free, fair, and credible elections?

I appeal to you to help us sensitise the citizen to register and play their role.”

