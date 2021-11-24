Kwara Police recover decomposing body of kidnap victim

Kwara State Police command has discovered the decomposing body of a kidnapped 56-year-old farmer, Olujala Adegboja, who was reportedly abducted on Friday, November 11, 2021, at Olla town in the Isin local government area of the state.

In a statement, titled, RECOVERY OF THE BODY OF OLLA KIDNAP VICTIM, by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Wednesday, the command said that the deceased’s decomposing body was recovered “deep inside the bush”.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of Kwara State the recovery of the dead body of one Olujala Adegboja ‘male’ aged 56, who was kidnapped on the 19/11/2021 at Olla town in Isin Local government area of Kwara state.

“The command wishes to express her condolences to the people of Olla in particular and Kwara State in general and to state that every available human and material resources to the command was deployed in the effort to get the deceased rescued alive, but unfortunately, the reverse was the case, as he died as a result of the severe injuries to his left hand, inflicted on him by the kidnappers in the struggle to subdue him.

“Information received from the team of a vigilante and local hunters, coopted into the search for the victim, said to the effect that his dead body has been found deep inside the bush and has been handed over to the family by the police because of the decomposing condition of the body.

“Effort is still ongoing to arrest the culprits as we believe some of the criminals must have suffered some gunshot injuries in the course of exchange of gunfire with our men.

“The Commissioner of Police Kwara state command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, once again commiserates with the family of the deceased and further assures the people of Kwara State that the Command will not relent in her effort to see that criminality of any nature and shape are brought down to a minimal level before, during and after the yuletide period in the state,” the statement said.

It is recalled that the deceased, popularly called Onijay, was a brother to the traditional ruler of the town as well as a brother to one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, Hon. Onijala, who was a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the town late hour on Saturday, shooting sporadically in the air, ambushed “Oni-jay” in a white Hilux van, and later whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Oni-jay was said to be managing a farm around the area and was ambushed on his way home from the farm around 7:00 pm on Saturday.

Eyewitness account also said that the victim, who resisted the attempt to kidnap him, was later overpowered by the suspected gunmen, who reportedly macheted him while shooting sporadically to scare residents away before he was later whisked away.

“The bloodstain of the victim could be seen on the Hilux van indicating he must have been seriously injured before he was taken away,” the eyewitness added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.