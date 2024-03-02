Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike stated that under his leadership, the FCT Administration has transformed the nation’s capital, Abuja, into a massive construction site.

Wike revealed this on Saturday after inspecting numerous ongoing projects across the city. He emphasized that the purpose of the extensive construction activity was to ensure that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda becomes tangible in the lives of residents even before his first anniversary in office.

Expressing delight at the progress of work on various sites, the minister mentioned that some of the projects are nearing completion. He commended the contractors, stating, “The first site we visited is one of those areas that, by the grace of God, is 85 percent ready—an interchange in Wuye. The contractors are adhering to the schedule, demonstrating their commitment to completing the work by the end of May.”

“We also visited Kuje road, which will open up that area of the Council. Last time, when I flagged off one of the rural roads, I expressed dissatisfaction with the contractors’ seriousness. However, returning there today, I am very impressed with the level and quality of work,” he continued.

Wike emphasized the administration’s commitment to preventing project abandonment, noting that these projects align with the statutory budget of 2024, soon to be submitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu upon his return from Qatar.

He added, “By May, Nigerians will witness the changes in FCT. We are resurfacing many roads in the city center, such as Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, and others.”

Speaking on Abuja’s transformation into a construction site, Wike linked it to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, aiming to restore hope for those who had lost it before. He praised President Tinubu’s support and emphasized the responsibility to utilize the opportunity for the people’s benefit.

“We are vigorous in terms of revenue generation, and people can see that when we ask them to pay taxes, it is not merely a request but an effort to develop their areas. This is not a time when taxes are paid without visible results; people can now see how their money is being utilized,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, disclosed that the Administration is presently constructing 11 kilometers of the 76-kilometer Kuje-Gwargwada-Rubochi-Abaji-Nasarawa six-lane highway.