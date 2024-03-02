Plateau Governor, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has described the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, late Sylvanus Namang as a colossal loss to Plateau, Nigeria, and beyond.

Namang, a one-time General Manager of the Plateau Publishing Company and former Zonal Director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), was shot dead by gunmen in Pankshin on 25th February 2024.

In a tribute at the funeral service of the deceased at COCIN, Gigiring, on Saturday, the Governor prayed that Namang’s death would unite the Plateau people and provide individuals the opportunity to reexamine their lives and reconcile with the Almighty God and fellow citizens.

He said Namang was a peace-loving and patriotic citizen who dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity. He urged the people of Plateau State to emulate his virtues and shun violence and hatred.

Governor Mutfwang called for thorough investigations into the tragic death of the late Sylvanus Namang to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

He said his administration will not tolerate any form of insecurity and lawlessness in the state and will work with the security agencies to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted.

He said under his administration, evil doers would have no dwelling place in Plateau State and would face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Mutfwang cautioned against the politicization of the death of Namang and said what the family needs at the moment is comfort which can only come from God adding that Namang’s death had created a void that would be difficult to fill and prayed to God to comfort the immediate family, the Mwaghavul nation and the entire people of Plateau State.

He also expressed regret over the death of the former Member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Malo Muchen, who was killed recently by gunmen in Bokkos Local Government Area.

Tributes also came from the former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the wife and family of the deceased, Keffi Old Boys Association, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Boys Brigade Nigeria, the APC Plateau State, Mwaghavul Development Association, University of Jos Alumni and the representative of Mishkaham Mwaghavul, who all described late Namang as a man of integrity who feared God in his dealings. They also called for justice and peace in the state.