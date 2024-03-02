Founder of Motivating African Youths Initiative (MAY-I), Realtor and Clothier Dr Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of African Beauty Queens in a star-studded event in Abuja.

Ekwubiri, Ex-Miss Tourism Nigeria, a former; Queen of Aso Nigeria, Face of Imo, Miss University Imo, Miss Glo Rock n Rule who was accompanied by her staff, friends, and supporters expressed gratitude to Aso Multi Media Agency, the project organisers, and particularly the Project Director, Desmond Agboola and his team for the honour.

She said it would spur her to do more for the development of her community and humanity in general.

Also conferred with awards of recognition at the event in Xperia Hotel Abuja are Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, former DG NAPTIP Dame Julie Okah-Donli, Hajia Abdulsalam, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwu, Hajia Lami Tumaka and others.

Ekwubiri who also hosted and moderated the event recently spoke at a summit on “Becoming Effective Real Estate Development CEO”.

She featured along with the Chairman of Gtex Holdings Dr Stephen Akintayo, the founder & President/CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, and founder of The Billionaire Conclave (TBC), Dr. Olumide Emmanuel.