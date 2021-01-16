We have initiated more measures to tackle importation of substandard products into Nigeria — SON

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it has devised more efficient measures against importation of substandard products to protect local manufacturers in the country.

The Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim stated this during a visit to the organization’s office in Awka, Anambra State, on Saturday.

According to Mallam Salim, the agency will continue to discourage importers of substandard products from short-changing unsuspecting consumers.

He also announced plans to improve workers welfare and increase engagement with stakeholders in the country, noting that the move by the agency would help protect the interest of the business community while also safeguarding life and property.

The Director-General assured that the organization would work with stakeholders to sensitize the business community on the need to promote safety and standards.

In his opening remark, Anambra State Coordinator, SON, Engineer Olalekan Omoniyi said that the visit showed their active commitment to promoting quality assurance and create enabling environment for innovations that will stimulate national self-sufficiency.

He solicited for more efforts towards building state’s permanent office, noting that the site is gradually been encroached upon by land speculators.

Earlier while welcoming the DG, the state Director of Inspectorate and Compliance of SON, Engineer Obiora Manafa noted that the DG’s tour of all offices across the state shows his intention to turn the organization around for better.

