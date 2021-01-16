Ogun schools resume full academic activities Monday — Arigbabu

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, has disclosed that all public primary and secondary schools in the state, will resume normal academic activities from Monday, January 18.

The commissioner confirmed this in an interview with Tribune Online in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He added that all Government Science and Technical Colleges will also resume classes.

The Commissioner urged parents, guardians, teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders, to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 protocols as students resume to school.

According to him, it is compulsory for all learner’s, teachers and non-teaching staff to at all time, wear facemasks, as well as the use of infrared thermometer for temperature check.

It further emphasized the need for regular washing of hands with soap and water, use of hand sanitizers, observing social and physical distancing should be maintained.

Arigbabu directed that large gatherings such as morning Assembly should be discouraged, while instructing that isolation rooms, health clinic/bay already created should be functional and regularly maintained.

