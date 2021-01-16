Gov Badaru dismisses political aide days after changing his portfolio

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Mohammad Badaru Abubakar has sacked the special assistant to the governor on environment, Malam Hamza Aliyu Kantoga.

This was contained in a press statement issued signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital by the press secretary to the secretary of Jigawa State government, Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse.

The statement said the dismissal was signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini.

According to the statement “with this development, all rights and privileges attached to his office as Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, have been withdrawn.”

The statement further directed the former Special Assistant to immediately hand over all government property in his possession to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State.

The reason for the sacking of the governor political aide is not being made public.

Reports from the state indicated that Mr Hamza Aliyu Kantoga was the permanent member at the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and last week changed his appointment to special assessment to the governor on the environment and now dismissed from office.

