We have accepted Gana’s killing as an act of God ― Benue govt

Benue State Government and stakeholders in Sankera axis area of the State rose from expanded security council meeting yesterday and said that they have accepted the killing of the State most wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana by the military as an act of God.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting held at the new banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom said that the meeting resolved not to be confrontational and have resolved not to join issues with the military.

It will be recalled that the Four Commander of Force Special Force, Major General Ali Gadzama had told journalists in Doma area of Nasarawa State that Gana was killed in a firefight with the military.

Whereas, Governor Ortom had reported that Gana alongside other militias who have surrendered to accept amnesty program was arrested by the military at Yandev roundabout in Gboko that same day.

But after the expanded security council meeting, Governor Ortom called on the military to release others arrested with Gana so as to continue with the amnesty program put in place by the State Government.

He said that those who have accepted the amnesty would be given orientation and rehabilitate them.

Ortom said, “Whatever has happened, we have to move forward, we can not bring back the dead, though, we are pained and we are waiting for more clarification on the killing.

“We also resolved that the military should release the repentant militias arrested by the military so that they can continue with the amnesty program.

