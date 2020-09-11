LASU 100level students to resume next year, says management

The 100level students of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, across disciplines will be returning to classrooms for academic activities on 11th of January, 2021.

The students only had a few weeks of lectures before the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent schools’ closure nationwide.

The head of press and public affairs of the university, Mr Ademola Adekoya, made this disclosure on Friday while releasing the general guidelines for safe returning of activities in the university after six months of closure.

He said, unlike 100 level students, those in their final year classes irrespective of course duration and the postgraduate students would resume first and that is next Monday, September 14th, while all others from 200 to 500 level are to resume on Monday, November 9th.

He said even at that, classes would hold in a staggering manner.

According to him, final year students would attend lectures only from 9:00 am to 3.00 pm daily Monday to Friday while the postgraduate students and those in the sandwich programme, part-time and diploma would attend lectures strictly on weekends.

He noted that the staggering resumption is to effectively manage both students and members of staff as well as visitors when activities resume on campus, adding that the arrangement would give room for proper implementation of health and safety guidelines and protocols, especially the social\physical distancing to curb coronavirus spread.

He said the university had already installed handwashing facilities and soaps at various points and provided hand sanitisers and isolation places in case of need, and also constituted a COVID-19 monitoring team to ensure safety compliance on campus.

He said the wearing of a nose mask and staff identity card is mandatory for every student and member of staff to gain entry into the university and also while in the school.

He said while all lecturers are expected to be at their duty posts from next Monday, only non- academic staff members from level 12 and those on essential services are to resume for now.

He also said staff club and business centres would only operate at their minimal level.

