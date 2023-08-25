For the people of Kirfi LGA of Bauchi, a gathering of clouds signifying rainfall has become a terrifying experience because, at the end of such rains, many of them will be out of their houses.

The experience was repeated on Wednesday when heavy rainfall washed away houses, destroyed food items as well as domestic animals thereby rendering many households homeless.

The Caretaker Chairman of Kirfi, Abdulkadir Umar Dewu and the District Head of Kirfi, the Wambai of Bauchi Emirate, Lawan Muhammad Kirfi said that each time the clouds gather and the skies become dark, especially in the late evening, they will never sleep.

While narrating their ordeal to the delegation of the State Government on assessment visit, Abdulkadir Umar Dewu said that the issue of flood has become a nightmare for the people of the area.

He lamented that every rainy season rather than being a blessing to the people, has turned around to be disastrous as they always lost their properties rendering them helpless.

The Caretaker Chairman therefore requested immediate assistance for the people who are presently taking refuge in every available space across the LGA.

He particularly sought food and nonfood items for the victims of the disaster in order to avoid outbreak of diseases that are associated with such environment.

Abdulkadir Umar Dewu also requested for evacuation of the people who built houses on waterways thereby blocking and obstructing free flow of water each time there was heavy rainfall.

He pleaded with the state government to get new settlements for the people far away from the waterways as well as assist them with building materials to build new structures.

Also speaking on the same thing, the District Head of Kirfi, Lawan Muhammad Kirfi said that government must be ready to take a decisive bold step in order to save the lives of the people stressing that relocation of the people is the best thing..

He assured that as traditional rulers and fathers to all, they will continue to engage the people on the need for them to abide by directives of the authorities on how best to mitigate the problem.





A community leader who spoke on behalf of the people stressed that the major problem is lack of drainage in the affected villages leading to flooding.

He added that government will have to divert the course of the stream that runs around Cheledi so that the water will freely flow into the main river thereby reducing the current of water flow into the village.

Reports have it that a heavy rainfall on Wednesday which started at 7 pm lasted till around 11.30 pm leading to serious flooding that washed away houses, domestic animals, harvested food stuff and other belongings.

The government delegation was led by the Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Rt Hon Danlami Ahmed Kawule included the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Yakubu Wanka, Commissioner of Special Duties, Farouk Mustapha, DG BASEPA, Dr Ibrahim Kabir and DG SEMA.

They were there to assess the extent of the destruction and report back to the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for appropriate action.

