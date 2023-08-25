Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has opposed Nigeria’s involvement in the planned military intervention in the Niger Republic’s political impasse.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Friday, the national legal adviser of the PRP, Professor Mahmood Aliyu, however, welcomed involvement of ECOWAS, saying that the development should not be a priority of Nigeria as a country.

The PRP leader said that the country has a myriad of challenges bedevilling her and which needed urgent attention rather than wasting resources on foreign mission.

“We’ve not been able to take care of our own security issues adequately. What wisdom do we have to wage war against our neighbour? Honestly from my mind, I’m completely against it. It’s morally, economically, and spiritually wrong.

“If this question was asked on the first day, what I would say is that that is not supposed to be our priority as a country. But if it’s ECOWAS, it’s ok. The matter has even taken political and ethnic dimensions.

“Last week, bandits raided one village in Niger state and kidnapped some of the villagers. Four of my kinsmen were among the victims. And that threats is all over that place every now and then. Villages have been sacked. The villagers sent away. In some villages, the villagers are asked to pay money to the bandits before bandits could allow them to work on their farms”.

Professor Aliyu also criticized reasons for providing palliative as a result of pains occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government, saying that successive governments in the country have been telling masses to fasten their seat belts without accruing benefits.

“Palliative is not the answer to Nigerians’ problem. Nigerians are being insulted by palliative measures. I don’t cherish palliative. Let the masses have access to good life. Government at all levels should create enabling environment for job creation to make citizens self reliant. Having job to do is the best form of palliative that government can give to the masses”.

The PRP national legal adviser urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the goal of promoting the indivisible unity, unfettered progress and democratic rebirth of the Nigerian federation.

This, according to him, “requires personal and collective sacrifices as well as development of organizational structures that are essential for the delivery of these ideals.

“We need new crop of leaders who are patriotic, have the fear of God, selfless, and have the interest of the masses deep right in their hearts to champion the socialist rebirth of the country as being canvassed for by the PRP”.





