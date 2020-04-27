We didn’t invade former Edo CoS residence ― DSS

The Directorate of State Service (DSS) in Edo has denied invading the residence or arresting anyone associated with Chief Taiwo Akerele, former Chief of Staff (CoS) to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Mr Sheikh Waziri, DSS Director in Edo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday, that no operative of the service invaded the residence of Akerele on Sunday.

There were reports in Benin that the operatives had arrested one Jaspa Olowojoba, Personal Assistant to Akerele when the operative could not find him.

“I have verified and confirmed that the DSS Edo has not invaded the residence nor arrested anyone associated with the former CoS,” Waziri said.

The former CoS on Saturday resigned his appointment, while Obaseki had replaced him with Mr Osaze Uzamure.

NAN

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Coronavirus: Worldwide Death Toll Climbs To 200,000

More than 200,000 people worldwide have now died with the coronavirus, figures from Johns Hopkins University show. There are more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the tally. It comes after the number of fatalities in the US passed 50,000, as Americans endure the world’s deadliest outbreak… Read full story

COVID-19: Area Boys Demand ‘Settlement’ Before Evacuation Of Suspected Coronavirus Patients

RESIDENTS of Willoughby Street, Okobaba, a thickly populated slum community located in the Ebute-Metta (East) axis of Lagos State were relieved with the sight of a siren-blaring ambulance from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which was in their community to fetch three suspected coronavirus patients for the treatment… Read full story

Court Orders Ex-Elizade University VC To Refund $1.75 Million

Justice Yemi Fasanmi, Ondo State High Court, Igbara-Oke division, on Wednesday, ordered the erstwhile vice-chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Professor Adekunle Oloyede, to refund the sum of $1.75 million to the university… Read full story

Hang Abba Kyari On The Crucifix Or Beatify Him?

LAST week, conversations on the kind of man and the type of life lived by Malam Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari – especially in the last five years or so of his life – almost deposed the narratives of the tragic coronavirus war Nigerians are fighting. Lest I forget, I apologize for my last… Read full story