Twenty two-year-old conjoined twin sisters, Carmen and Lupita Andrade, who are attached at the body and share a reproductive system have revealed how they coordinate everything from dating to deciding what to wear and where to be.

Because they have so many internal structures, according to Carmen and Lupita, having separation surgery would be far too risky for them, DailyMail reports on Wednesday.

“If we had separation surgery, either one of us would die, both of us would die or we’d end up in the ICU and never get out.” Lupita said.

Speaking of their romantic relationships. Lupita is asexual, whereas Carmen started using the dating app, Hinge, a few years ago to look for love.

In October 2020, she met a man named Daniel on the app and the two soon fell in love.

Carmen said, “I knew right off the bat that Daniel was different from the others, because he didn’t lead with a question about my condition.

“We’ve been together for two and a half years, and we’ve discussed getting engaged, but we want to live together first.”

She added that when she goes on dates with Daniel, she tries to make it fair for Lupita, who is forced to accompany her, by letting her choose where they eat or what activity they’ll do.