In keeping with the overarching theme of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, UAE-headquartered hospitality company, TIME Hotels, will reaffirm its position as a steadfast advocate of sustainability during the four-day regional exhibition.

From the design and production of its exhibition stand, to the eco practices on display, TIME Hotels will demonstrate its impressive environmental credentials at ATM 2023.

From a design perspective, the TIME exhibition stand at ATM has been made from recycled materials, with the structure painted with biodegradable paint – a more eco-friendly alternative to toxin-based paints, which take longer to break down.

LED lighting illuminates the stand, which is more energy efficient and has a longer life span. To minimise the carbon footprint involved in the whole process, materials were delivered to the venue in a single trip.

The stand will be reused at future events for the next three years (for the 2024 and 2025 editions of ATM) and materials will be stored in a sustainably-run warehouse. Any materials that cannot be reused will be taken to licensed recycling centres so that their journey can continue elsewhere.

The CEO of TIME Hotels, Mohamed Awadalla, said, “In the past decade, TIME Hotels has successfully implemented a number of market-leading environmental initiatives.”

“We are delighted that sustainability takes the spotlight at ATM 2023 and look forward to sharing the latest news on our environmental practices. We have thought about every detail for our presence at ATM to ensure the sustainable goals and initiatives of TIME Hotels are met onsite.”

Visitors to the TIME Hotels stand at ATM 2023 will be able to learn about the hydroelectric energy and hydroponic farming initiatives at its properties in Egypt and Morocco. Hydroelectric energy is one of the oldest and largest sources of renewable energy, which uses the natural flow of moving water to generate electricity, which can then be stored and used for power.

The version showcased is a scaled example of what has been implemented and will also be used to power elements of the stand during ATM.