We can’t speak for now over minister’s comments, says WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it had nothing to say for now concerning the sudden U-Turn by the Federal Government on Wednesday withdrawing all the Senior Secondary School 3 students in all the 104 unity colleges nationwide from participating in the forthcoming West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) being conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Recall that the organisation had on Tuesday at a news conference in Lagos confirmed the earlier announcement of its exam timetable by the minister of state for education, and also gave the details of the schedules on the premise that all governments of the five member countries of WAEC including Nigeria were fully aware and also agreed to go ahead with the exam but under certain safety guidelines and protocols to curb the coronavirus spread.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, at a news conference after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, announced that graduating students of unity colleges would not be allowed to resume schools in order to write this year’s examination.

But when asked for reaction over the latest news, the head of national office of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, told Tribune Online that he had no comment for now on the matter.

According to him, “we don’t want to say anything for now on the matter.”

