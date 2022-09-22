We are not bothered about judgment, have a right to appeal, says ASUU President

President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke has said the union is not bothered about the judgment of the industrial court judgment, noting that it has a right to appeal.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, on Wednesday evening, Osodeke said the union awaits advice from its lawyer to know the next step to take.

He, however, wondered if the judgment will resolve the issues that informed the strike, especially as it concerns the non-implementation of several agreements and addressing the substandard in the affairs of the nation’s universities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: The Killer Floods

We are not bothered about judgment, have a right to appeal, says ASUU President

We are not bothered about judgment, have a right to appeal, says ASUU President

Osodeke particularly chided the minister of labour, Dr. Chris Ngige for taking the union to court when negotiation and collective bargaining between the two parties had not failed. Not minding the legal angle to the impasse, Osodeke said it was more hopeful that the National Assembly will see through its agreement to meet the president to bring the strike to an end.

Speaking, Osodeke said: “We are a union of intellectuals. They have given the judgment, which is the first step; we have two more steps to go. So, we are not bothered; we are not emotional. The judge has a right to give a judgment and we have a right to appeal.

“The union had agreements in 2009, 2017, 2020, and 2022 thrown away and all the issues neglected. Are we happy with the state of our universities? Why are those who have money taking their children away from this country?

“Will this judgment solve the issues for which we embarked on strike?





Even the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) called the judgment black market judgment.

“Let’s leave that judgment. Our very renowned lawyer will look at it and advise us on what to do.

Everybody has a right to appeal the judgment. The judgment of the Industrial Court is not final. Our lawyer will advise us appropriately and we will take the next step.

“You go to court when your collective bargaining has broken down. We don’t have a broken-down negotiation with the government.

“As we speak, the National Assembly is handling the issue and reached an understanding on how to ensure Nigerian students go back to university in peace. We reached an understanding that they will go back to the president and if they agree, the strike is called off.”