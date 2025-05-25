We are building secured, prosperous Lagelu — LG boss

The chairman of Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State, Hon Kamorudeen Mudasiru, has stated that his legacy remains the building of a local government that is secure, prosperous, educated, and connected.

A statement by the Press Office of the chairman, issued to mark one year in office of the administration, noted that the local government has witnessed tremendous progress and development in the last twelve months since the new government assumed office.

The statement, titled “Lagelu’s One-Year Leap in Governance: Celebrating One Year Count of Purposeful Leadership by Chairman Mudashiru Kamorudeen,” said the achievements of the past year reflect “a governance model that balances immediate needs with long-term aspirations, a delicate task in an era of competing priorities.”

“This anniversary isn’t just about projects completed or milestones reached—it’s about the spirit of Lagelu. It’s about the farmers in our farmlands, the businessmen and women in our market spaces, the students in our classrooms, the families in our neighbourhoods, and the shared belief that together, we can build something better.

“Today, we want to share with you the story of this first year—a story of hope, hard work, and a community coming together to write its own future. The achievements of the past twelve months are not mere projects but markers of a broader purpose: to forge a Lagelu that is secure, prosperous, educated, and connected.

According to the statement, the chairman has, in the last year, constructed roads, markets, sunk boreholes, and provided electrification projects aimed at building a better Lagelu.

“We know that progress starts with the basics—roads that connect us, markets that sustain us, water that keeps us healthy, and power that illuminates our community. That’s why this administration has poured its heart into infrastructure. Over the past year, Hon Kamorudeen’s administration has prioritised connectivity and accessibility, recognising that roads, markets, and public spaces are more than physical structures—they are enablers of opportunity.

“The construction of the 1.34-kilometre Wofun-Kute Road and the 8-kilometre Phase II Akobo-Olohunda Road dualisation project have opened new pathways for commerce and mobility, knitting communities closer together. The flag-off of the Alao Akala-Oke’Badan Road and the reconstruction of Alegongo Market signalled a commitment to modernising Lagelu’s economic hubs.

“Equally significant are the forward-looking investments in the Lagelu Ultra-modern Complex at Dezengoff and the Ultra-modern Shopping Mall at Texaco, Iwo Road. These projects, alongside the motorcycle and tricycle parks at General Gas, Akobo, are not just infrastructure but catalysts for economic vitality, designed to empower traders, entrepreneurs, and commuters alike.”

Speaking on the provision of security in the local government, the statement said, “No society can flourish without safety, and Hon Kamorudeen’s administration has taken bold steps to secure Lagelu’s future. The construction of the Amotekun permanent base building in Lagun Village is a testament to the importance of institutionalising security.

“The establishment of ‘Lagelu Secure,’ a local security outfit, and the profiling of herdsmen within the local government area reflect a nuanced approach to community safety—one that balances vigilance with inclusivity.”

