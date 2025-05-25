Delta APC urges new members to register

Latest News

Ebenezer Adurokiya
New members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State have been urged to fully participate in the ongoing e-registration exercise at designated centres across the three senatorial districts.

The Director General of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday.

He stated that the e-registration process is mandatory for new members, particularly those who have recently defected from other political parties to the APC.

He said the ongoing e-registration is legally backed by the party’s constitution and duly approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC), noting that the turnout has been impressive.

He appealed to those who are yet to register to do so without further delay.

Dr Oghenesivbe disclosed that he registered as a full member of the APC during the Ethiope East LGA leaders’ e-registration exercise, which took place at the Eku country home of Chief Bernard Edewor on 17 May 2025.

He pointed out that once the e-registration process is completed by a defector, he or she automatically becomes a full member of the APC.

The Bureau Chief further stated that the ongoing e-registration exercise guarantees the rights and privileges of new members within the party.

He urged all defectors from other political parties to validate their membership of the APC by proceeding to the nearest e-registration centre in their respective wards across the three senatorial districts.

