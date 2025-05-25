2026: Ekiti communities endorse Oyebanji for second term

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Ekiti West Constituency Two, comprising Okemesi and Ido-Ile communities, has unanimously endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term in office.

The governor’s endorsement was made known in a communique released after a meeting of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state constituency, held at Ido-Ile on Saturday.

According to the communique, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, SAN, moved the motion for the adoption of the resolutions, while the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser seconded the motion.

The communique was signed by the member representing Ekiti West Constituency Two in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Johnson Oyekola Bode-Adeoye; Chairman, Ekiti West Constituency Two, Chief Ilesanmi Ajibade; Secretary, Ekiti West Constituency Two, Mr Sunday Adegbaye; and Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, Dr Tai Oguntayo.

The leaders explained that the administration of Governor Oyebanji, over two and a half years, has positively impacted the lives of the people across the 16 local government areas of the state, particularly within the constituency.

Specifically, the leaders acknowledged the governor’s developmental projects in the two communities, including road infrastructure, human capital development, healthcare, and agriculture.

They called on party members to remain united and work towards the progress of the party while soliciting public support for Governor Oyebanji’s administration in delivering his shared prosperity agenda for the state.

The communique stated: “Noted the unprecedented developmental projects that are ongoing in the constituency, specifically in the areas of road infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and human capital development, including an impressive number of political appointments.

“Noted that it is in the interest of the constituency to continue to support Mr Governor in furtherance of the socio-economic development of Okemesi-Ido-Ile communities.

“To support the state-wide clamour for a second-term tenure for Mr Governor in view of his sterling performance in office.

“To immediately begin the mobilisation of all the different interest groups in the constituency on a continuous basis to ensure 99.9 per cent of votes cast for the governor in the 2026 governorship election.”

