Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react differently to a photograph of Afrobeat music artiste David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Super Falcons star, Michelle Alozie.

Alozie, who was part of the Nigeria Super Falcons team that reached the round of 16 at the just-concluded Women’s World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of herself and the music star.

In the picture, the football star presented her customised jersey to the ‘Fem’ crooner as they both posed for the camera smiling.

The picture has, however, continued to generate mixed reactions from social media users who took to Twitter to send a subtle warning to the Falcons star.

The netizens jokingly warned Alozie to be careful around Davido, a father of 4 children from 4 women.

Reacting to the picture, a Twitter user @LBGamestips wrote, “Alozie, please be careful, to give woman belle no dey hard ham.”

Another user @Deoptimistev tweeted, “Sis, I cover your womb with the blood of Jesus. We still need you in the pitch abeg, no go open your legs ooh.”

@Nice4acas wrote, “Make we no later hear stories of pregnancy sha ooo . E no de hard him at all.”

“Davido, we are all crushing on her, and you have hurriedly gone to collect jersey in the spirit of sportsmanship. I feel you bro.” @AfricanRenegade tweeted.”

@Unkle_Obi wrote, “Wow. This is nice. When stars align we see nice things such as this.”

“Two Goats.” @Benking443 tweeted.





