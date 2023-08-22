The newly sworn-in Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has promised not to disappoint Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu who appointed him to the office in discharging his responsibility in line with the oath he took during his inauguration on Monday.

Tunji-Ojo who stated this while addressing the head of the agencies under the supervision of the Ministry after assuming office, described his appointment as a challenge to serve, assuring Nigerians that he will do his best.

Tunji-Ojo who reiterated his commitment to delivering on his constitutional mandate in the ministry of interior, said I will do my best; and Nigerians will really have to reap the dividends of democracy.

Speaking at the maiden meeting with staff of the Ministry, Tunji-Ojo called for synergy among all the paramilitary Service Chiefs in the ministry, charging them to discharge their duties in line with the law.

He said, “I am here to work, but in working we must have a good environment. The work of this ministry affects everyone, whether you are rich or poor.

“I don’t lead from the back; I lead from the front. We will try, and we will do our best to provide leadership built on the foundation of your support.

“I am here to make a change and to deliver results, and I need you to help me do that”.

The new Minister of Interior assured that he will do all within his reach to ensure that the ministry meets its set expectations and goals, and promised not to hesitate to hold any of the paramilitary Chiefs responsible if they fail to rightfully discharge their duties.

According to him, just as the president will hold him accountable, he will also hold the paramilitary Chiefs responsible for their respective agencies.

“Just as Mr President will hold me accountable for whatever happens in the Ministry of Interior, I will never hold your subordinates responsible for anything; I will hold you responsible for anything that goes wrong”, he said

In her response, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Oluwatoyi Akinlade, expressed excitement at the designation of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to the ministry and reassured the minister of the support of all its personnel.





Some of the officials at the meeting include, Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa; the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola; the Controller General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service, Abdulganiyu Jaji; and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi.

It be recalled that Tunji-Ojo and 45 other ministers were sworn in by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Monday.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE