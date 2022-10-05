 WaterAid targets 400 million more people with WASH services by 2032 

WaterAid has declared that by 2032, its ambition through the various works it is doing globally, is to see that 400 million more people are provided with sustainable and safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services.

This will be achieved through $15 billion more a year mobilized for WASH services in low- and middle-income countries.

The disclosure was made by the Head of Finance and IT, WaterAid Nigeria, Mamuda Salisu while giving an overview of a new program that will be executed in the country for the next 10 years 2022 – 2032.

In order to get input on the implementation of the program in Nigeria, WaterAid Nigeria organized a 2-day Strategy Consultation meeting for WASH stakeholders held at Hazibal Suites, Bauchi on Wednesday.

He stressed that Sustainable and safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) are important for living full and healthy lives saying, “Our vision provides opportunities for sustainable and safe WASH and a world where everyone everywhere has the 3 essentials of Water, sanitation and hygiene”.

The 3 essentials of WASH are; A world where No woman is forced to waste her time walking and queuing for hours to collect water; No girl is excluded from a better future because her school doesn’t have working toilets that lock and No community is held back by an endless cycle of sickness from broken and dirty water supplies and poor hygiene.

Also, it is expected that no one lives in fear that a changing climate will mean a thirsty tomorrow while everyone can live a more fulfilled, dignified and healthy life, with the opportunities that stainable and safe WASH bring.

The 3 approaches to be used include Gender equality, approach-strengthening systems capacity and influencing Services with the aims of WASH to improve public health, Climate change resilience at Local, Global, Evidence and Financing.





There will be National Partnerships and alliances for the full implementation of the programme in order to achieve the set objectives at the end of the implementation.

Mamuda Salisu disclosed that WaterAid Nigeria chose 2 out of the 5 Aims of the new project which are: Achieve universal, sustainable and safe access in focused geographic areas to influence wider change as well as Strengthen the resilience of WASH to climate change.

In his opening remarks, the Director of Water Resources, Adamu Ali commended WaterAid for all its interventions in the state over the years which have ensured WASH services effectiveness.

He urged the participants to contribute to the meeting in order to come up with a more effective plan of implementation of the new project to the benefit of the state

Also speaking, AGM Water Supply of RUWASSA, Musa Garba Bundot appreciated WaterAid for doing wonderful things in Bauchi state saying that it has really helped in the area of strengthening WASH issues.

He assured that RUWASSA will continue to collaborate with WaterAid and other stakeholders in WASH to achieve a safer society through WASH services.