World teacher’s day: 5 ways to show love to a teacher

World Teacher’s Day which is also known as International Teachers Day is a very special day set aside every year to commemorate and honour the heroic efforts and roles played by teachers all around the world. The World or International Teachers Day is celebrated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

Since 1994, UNESCO has recognised October 5 as World Teachers’ Day in observance of the adoption of a recommendation regarding the status of teachers on that day. The recommendation established guidelines for teachers’ duties and rights as well as requirements for initial training, continuing education, employment, and working conditions that support teaching and learning.

In most countries of the world, Nigeria inclusive, the special day is celebrated every 5th of October. The theme of this year, World Teachers’ Day 2022 is “The Transformation Of Education Begins With Teachers”.

The roles and importance of teachers in students’ lives are undeniable and can never be overemphasized. Apart from impacting knowledge which is the primary duty of every teacher at all levels, these wonderful creatures also serve as external parents, role models, guidance, and counsellor, among others in the lives of their students.

Contrary to the popular saying that teachers’ rewards are in heaven, it should be noted that why it is true that teachers merit reward in heaven, they equally deserve to be honour and appreciated while they are still alive and today being the world teachers day is a great opportunity to shower love on your teachers.

Let’s take a look at some of the best ways to shower love on your teachers today.

Simply say “Thank you” to your teachers.

While there are countless ways to celebrate your teachers on this special day, the impacts of saying thank you and appreciating your teachers can never be overemphasised. Thanking and appreciating your teacher’s efforts give them immense joy and a sense of fulfilment. In the absence of the opportunity for physical interaction, you can easily put a call forward or send lovely “thank you” text messages to your teachers today.

1. Flaunt them on social media

Another way you can shower love on your teachers today is to let them know you are proud of them by flaunting and posting their pictures on popular social media platforms. Nothing beats the feelings of a teacher knowing that his/her students are proud of them. You can make your teachers happy by littering your social media platforms with pictures of them and somehow make sure they get to see them.

2. Interact with them personally

If you are at liberty to physically meet with your favourite teachers today, then you should endeavour to do so. Reach out to them and let them know how powerful their impacts are on your life and career. Recount and relish past experiences with them and pour encomium on them for all the sacrifices they’ve made/ making in ensuring you have a meaningful life.

3. Send a surprise gift to them

From mothers to fathers, friends and siblings, it is an undeniable fact that everyone appreciates and loves to be surprised with a gift. It will even be more appreciated if the gift is coming on a memorable day. Think of anything that your teachers will like and send it to them as a gift on this special day. It could be a phone/laptop, wristwatches, shoes, clothes and the like.





4. Credit their account

Although no amount of money can be equal to the sacrifices of teachers on their students, but appreciating them by sending them money if you are capable of doing so on a special day like this is a right step towards the right direction. Put a smile on your teacher’s face today by crediting their account with something today.

How will you be celebrating your teachers today?

