Waste managers call for increased budgetary allocation to environmental sector

Mr David Oriyomi, the President of the Association of Waste Managers (AWAN) has called for increased budgetary allocation to the environment sector to prevent the spread of disease through the provision of a clean environment.

Oriyomi said this on Friday in Akure at the inauguration of the Ondo State chapter of the association.

The president described solid waste management as capital intensive that required the support of financial institutions.

He said that the body was already partnering with financial institutions for the purpose of acquiring equipment for its members toward maintaining a clean environment.

Oriyomi urged all state chapters to organise training, seminars on solid waste management with a view to expanding horizon of the operators in the sector.

He appealed to governors not to politicise the solid waste management system in their respective states but to create an enabling environment for the growth of the sector and enhancement of aesthetics sensibilities.

He urged the Ondo chapter to work with relevant agencies in the state for a clean environment.

Also, the new Chairman of the Association of AWAN in Ondo State, Mr Wahaab Olokungboye, promised to ensure professionalism in the operations in the state.

Olokungboye cautioned the Ondo State Government not to toy with activities of waste managers in the state.

Olokungboye said waste managers in Ondo State should be carried along in any government policy for the state to be kept clean.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr Henry Adeniyi said his policies were being worked on to ensure waste collectors got more facilities to boost their business.

Akeredolu said that state government could also guarantee a loan for waste collectors to support them, urging them to present workable ideas on how to support them and manage waste in the state.

