Set up Mobile Court to try electoral offenders, TMG tells FG

Peeved by the high cases of electoral malpractices, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), in conjunction with the Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO) on Friday advised the federal government to set up electoral malpractices Mobile Court to prosecute electoral offenders.

Speaking in Benin ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, TMG chairman, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi argued that Mobile Courts are necessary to try the cases of electoral offenders and also to strengthen the nation’s budding democracy.

She said: “The Mobile Court when establish will try electoral malpractices offenders during electioneering campaign and on election day.”

She added that this would deter people from engaging in electoral malpractices, violence and ensure that elections are free, fair, peaceful and credible.

Determined to ensure a free, fair and credible election, she added that the group will deploy 150 observers across the 18 local government for the monitoring of the election.

Mrs Afolabi noted: “Throughout Election Day, TMG’s observers will closely watch the process and complete our election checklist provided by recording answers to the questions on the conduct of the election (set up of polling units, accreditation and voting as well as counting of ballots).

She called on the security agents and Independent National Electoral Commission to neutral and non-partisan, noting that INEC has no reason to fail because it has enough time to prepare for the election.

She, however, urged the electorate to go out on Saturday and vote for the candidate of their choice without fear or intimidation.

Mrs Afolabi lamented that politicians have turned campaigns and rallies to the theatre of war while places like Oredo Local Governments Area and some areas in Edo North senatorial district have been turned to political hotspots with the unlawful movement of armed hoodlums who are out to perpetuate violence.

Kogi Govt Writes US, Protests Visa Ban

Kogi State government has protested the recent visa ban imposed on politicians alleged to have rigged the November 2019 election…Set up Mobile Court

Third Mainland Bridge Phase One Rehabilitation Almost Complete ― Controller

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Friday assured that Third Mainland Bridge repairs were progressing…Set up Mobile Court Set up Mobile Court

Ondo Amotekun Arrests 65 Cows, Herder Over Farm Destruction

No fewer than 65 cows and the herdsman in charge, Adamu Adamu Yusuf , have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Security…Set up Mobile Court Set up Mobile Court

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE