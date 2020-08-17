WASSCE examination: Ondo students comply with COVID-19 rules

Final year students of the Senior Secondary School in Ondo state, on Monday, joined their colleagues across the country to write the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, exams for Senior Secondary School 3 (WASSCE) keeping to the rules and measures of COVID-19.

In most of the schools visited by our correspondent in the capital city of Akure, all the students writing their first paper, Mathematics, complied with the directives on the precautionary measures regarding COVID-19.

Most of the students writing the examination were spaced some two to three meters apart while they all wore face masks and also carrying along with them alcohol-based sanitisers.

In St. Peter Unity Secondary School, the teachers ensure that the students went all through the precautionary measures before entering the examination hall, as they were compelled to wash their hands with running water and applied hand sanitizer before admitting them into the hall.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Feyisola Busari, speaking on the conduct of the examination, said the school authorities ensure that the student complied with the precautionary procedures against COVID-19.

She said “We thank God, my children were well-groomed for the exams and we are known for compliance with rules and regulations in this school

“We all followed the precautionary measures as prescribed against COVID-19 and we also obeyed the social distance rule and we have more than two meters between one student and the other.

” I think so far so good, my children behaved very well. They are well monitored and the conduct is very smooth”

She explained that the school authorities had earlier written to the parents on the need to provide the precautionary materials for all the students before, during and after the exams.

The principal said “before we asked them to return to school we sent text message to their parents to provide the necessary precautionary materials and you can see all of them with nose masks and each of them with hand sanitizer and on our own side, I think we did our best to make sure they adhere to the precautionary information that will prevent any spread of any disease.

She, however, said the school experienced no challenge, saying the papers arrived in the school before the time and said “as at now we don’t have any challenge, none for now and we don’t envisage none in the future”

In other schools visited by our correspondent, similar precautionary measures were put in place and all the students wore face masks and obeyed the social distance rule.

