WAEC Examination: Kogi commissioner for education expresses satisfaction

THE Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, FCIB, on Monday monitored the commencement of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) 2020, conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in the state.

The commissioner, who spoke to newsmen after he led a team from the ministry to monitor the conduct of the exam in some schools in Lokoja, expressed his satisfaction with compliance with the protocols against coronavirus pandemic.

”Just like we planned, the WAEC examination started today Aug. 17, with Mathematics. So far, it’s been very wonderful; the level of compliance that we have seen is monumental.

”We have been to a number of schools we have inspected and I can say that I am very happy with what I have seen so far”, Jones said.

He noted that other inspectors from the ministry were also doing monitoring simultaneously across the 21 LGAs of Kogi, to ensure total compliance with examination ethics and the protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic.

”The assignment before us now as a ministry is to ensure that we closely supervise and monitor this WAEC exam because we do not want to witness any incident of exam malpractice in Kogi State.

”I have said it before and again, that His Excellency Gov. Yahaya Bello, has reiterated that Kogi State has zero-tolerance for examination malpractice.

”Anybody that is cut in the web of exam malpractice, whosoever, either principal, teacher, or the learner will face the music squarely because we cannot afford the name of our State to be dragged in the mud”, he said.

He advised principals to remain in their various schools throughout the exam period to do the needful, and ensure they paid particular attention to every ongoing exam.

”We already have our own in-house style of monitoring the principals which we will not divulge; every subject in this WAEC exam is important to us as a ministry and Government.

”We will make sure that we pay particular attention towards ensuring that exam malpractice record zero per cent in Kogi State,” the commissioner said.

Mr Yakubu Danladi, the Principal of Muslim Community Secondary School, commended the commissioner and his team for monitoring the WAEC exam to ensure full compliance by schools.

Danladi, however, noted that the only challenge they had was that the exam was supposed to start by 9:30 am but the supervisors came around 10 am.

Others schools visited included: Crowther Memorial College, Bishop Delisle College, Government Day Secondary School, Adankolo, and St. Thomas Aquinas College, all in Lokoja, mong others.

