Wamakko congratulates Tinubu on clinching APC presidential ticket

Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for next year’s general elections.

Senator Wamakko, who is also a former Governor of Sokoto State, described the victory of the APC National Leader as a well-deserved one considering Tinubu’s years of working for the entrenchment and strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.

Wamakko, said, with Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, considering his years of contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Senator Wamakko said,” his emergence is a victory for democracy and Nigerians as a whole.”

He explained that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stood his ground that the APC must organize a free, fair and transparent presidential primary if it wanted to remain the party to beat.

This, he said, resulted in making the party come out peaceful and victorious in the end.





Senator Wamakko, commended Asiwaju’s doggedness, determination, resilience and tenacity in pursuing his ambition without indulging in any activity that would affect other aspirants and the image of the party.

“This is a victory for APC, a victory for its members and indeed a victory for Nigeria and its democracy,” Wamakko said.

In a statement signed by the special assistant on media and publicity, Hassan Sayinawal, the senator urged other aspirants at the just concluded primary to join hands and support the party’s presidential candidate to achieve success in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Senator Wamakko also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party for providing the enabling level ground for all aspirants to present themselves to the party’s delegates for the contest.

