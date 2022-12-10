Walking and good health

Although I am aware that going for walks is good for the health, I don’t know how long a day I should walk to enjoy good health at 45 years of age.

Iyabo (by SMS)

Research has shown that moderate activity such as walking has excellent health benefits, with a recommendation of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week. Just over 20 minutes of brisk walking each day gets you there. In addition, doing a variety of activities, particularly as you get older, will challenge your body, lead to greater fitness and health benefits and help you avoid injuries. For those who can afford it, they could add weight training, swimming or biking, and yoga to their exercise list.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE