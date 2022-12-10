Walking and good health

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Is walking good for me?

Although I am aware that going for walks is good for the health, I don’t know how long a day I should walk to enjoy good health at 45 years of age.

Iyabo (by SMS)

 

Research has shown that moderate activity such as walking has excellent health benefits, with a recommendation of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week. Just over 20 minutes of brisk walking each day gets you there. In addition, doing a variety of activities, particularly as you get older, will challenge your body, lead to greater fitness and health benefits and help you avoid injuries. For those who can afford it, they could add weight training, swimming or biking, and yoga to their exercise list.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

My battle with anxiety

Ask the Doctor

Fear of prostate cancer

Ask the Doctor

Worried about my libido

Ask the Doctor

Cholesterol and health

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More