I am always exhausted

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
I am a 20-year-old undergraduate who is very active in Sports and social activities. Unfortunately, I recently discovered that I am always feeling exhausted. Kindly let me know how to tackle the problem.

Suleiman (by SMS)

 

Apart from the need to slow down your activities and get more rest, you also need to eat nourishing foods and drink lots of water. In addition, too much consumption of caffeine and alcohol may also lead to exhaustion. However, if all the above do not improve your condition, it will be advisable to see a doctor for a complete medical examination.

