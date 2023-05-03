The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is expected to meet with the leadership of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Friday.

He is expected to meet the aggrieved health workers over their exclusion by the federal government from the 40 percent pay rise for public servants.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on Personal explanation moved by Hon. Samuel Adejare.

According to Hon. Adejare, Federal Government’s policy statement that the new salary increase for government workers would not reflect on the salary structure of health workers, especially resident doctors, angered the health workers.

He further noted that the doctors have issued two weeks ultimatum to Federal Government to ratify the wage increase or face an imminent strike.

While ruling on the motion, the Speaker who presided over plenary mandated Hon. Adejare to schedule a meeting with the aggrieved health workers for Friday to look into the issue.

