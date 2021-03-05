Insecurity: Jonathan calls for collaborative effort among leaders

The need for synergy among President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, security chiefs and other stakeholders to de-escalate tension occasioned by the challenges of insecurity in the country has been stressed.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan stressed the need when he led a delegation of politicians from Bayelsa on a condolence visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, Asaba, over the recent demise of his father, Sir Okorie Okowa.

He described as unfortunate the ugly trend where school children and many Nigerians were being kidnapped for ransom by bandits.

“I believe that with the commitment of the governors and the Federal Government, we will be able to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

“I believe that the President himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the insecurity challenge in the country.

“As long as the governors, the President and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution,” he said.

While saying that he was impressed by the efforts of the President in stemming the tide of insecurity, he called on Nigerians to join hands in making the country safe for all.

On the rumour of his interest in the 2023 presidential election, Jonathan said it was speculative and pledged to continue to serve God, humanity, Africa and the world to the best of his ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity.

He lauded Governor Okowa for his giant strides in human capital and infrastructural development, adding that he was proud of the monumental achievements recorded by Okowa’s administration in the state.

The former President commiserated with the governor on the passage of his father and urged him and his siblings to continue to promote their father’s enviable records as a way to immortalise him.

Responding, Okowa thanked the former president for identifying with the family on the passage of their patriarch, saying that they were consoled by the fact that their father died in Christ.

He disclosed that there would be a thanksgiving service, on August 21, for his late father, pointing out that the ceremony would be a platform to appreciate God for giving them a good father.

Okowa appreciated the former President for being a good ambassador of the nation to the world and urged him to continue to be a father to the people of Niger Delta, Nigeria and Africa.

He equally lauded Jonathan for his role in the establishment of Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state which, according to him, has engendered peace in the Niger Delta.

