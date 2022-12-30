Vote competent, God-fearing leaders in 2023 polls, Ahmadiyya leader urges Nigerians

THE Amir of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Alatoye, has urged Nigerians to vote competent, trustworthy and God-fearing persons into political positions in the forthcoming general election.

Alatoye gave the advice last weekend at the 68th Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) of the jama’at which was held at the Jamia Ahmadiyya Ground in Ilaro, Ogun State.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work towards a free and fair election, using the best technology available.

At the event attended by dignitaries, including the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Ahmadiyya leader said: “My message to our members all over the country is that we should pray that Almighty Allah select the right leaders for us at all levels and we should pray that He support them so that they can take Nigeria out of the woods.

“We should conduct the election in a free and fair manner without trying to manipulate it using human effort, because if anyone uses human effort and he gets there, and Allah does not support him, he would not be able to do the work.

“We remain committed to a very peaceful Nigeria. We should have a very peaceful election. Let us rally round whoever wins and make sure we move Nigeria forward.”

Alatoye commended Governor Abiodun for his love and compassion for Muslims in the state while acknowledging his pledge towards the scholarship programme of the organisation.

In a remark, Governor Abiodun urged Muslims to ensure that they collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards and play an active part in the coming elections.

The governor said his administration had reduced political tension and promoted inter-party tolerance in the state and appealed to Muslims across the country not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to achieve selfish ends.

He said: “The election is coming. Let us perform our civic duties. And as we participate in the electoral process, we must not be disenfranchised.





“The election starts from registration. We must ensure we get our permanent voter’s card and then ensure we present ourselves for the election and exercise our franchise. This is a duty to ourselves as it is a duty to Almighty God, because it is through us Almighty God chooses those that rule over us.”

Abiodun commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for helping the country to guide young people and women in the society, saying the organisation had been very active in ensuring inter-religious harmony and peace.

“This movement stands very tall. You are an organised movement. You are disciplined and hold some values very highly and that is what continues to guide you since the inception of this movement in Nigeria,” he said.

Abiodun reiterated the commitment of his administration to the overall development of the state.

The Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, commended the governor for his efforts at developing the state and for embarking on the completion of projects left behind by his predecessor.

The three-day spiritual event was attended by about 28,000 members, guests from Benin Republic, Cameroon, Ghana, the United Kingdom, the United States and top officials of the Ogun State government, led by Governor Abiodun.