Lagos announces CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM as preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge

By Sikiru Obarayese

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, on Friday, announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Mr Ope George, who disclosed at the PPP Office in Ikeja, said the Fourth Mainland Bridge (4MB) Project, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development, will comprise the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 kilometres per hour, including the development of adjacent real estates.

He added that the Bridge, when completed, would become the second longest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment. It is also expected to span about 37kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traverse the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

Details later…

