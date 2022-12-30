Muslims have numerical strength to impact 2023 polls —MSSN

MUSLIMS in the country have been charged to participate actively in the forthcoming 2023 general election and use their numerical strength to make an impact on the polls.

The national amir (leader) of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Malam Shehu Uthman Abubakar, gave the charge on Saturday at the opening of the 79th National Islamic Vacation Course (NIVC) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Malam Abubakar, who said that the MSSN had a duty to participate actively in ensuring the emergence of credible leaders and enthronement of good governance, advised Muslims to speak with one voice and vote wisely in the coming elections.

“We call on youths to participate actively but wisely in the 2023 general election to save Nigeria from the verge of disintegration,” he said.

The MSSN amir said that the MSSN possessed the political strength and structure to make the difference in the country’s democratic election in 2023, noting that with 236 area councils, each equivalent about two local government areas, the group has about six million members across the country.

“MSSN has branches in 510 tertiary institutions and 17,097 in post-primary institutions, making a total of 20,709 branches across the country,” he said.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, in his speech, said the NIVC should be used to address decadence and near collapse of morality among children.

“The rate at which young people get involved in social vices is alarming. Substance abuse, drop in commitment to collective good and misuse of social media are issues that must engage our attention,” Governor Abdulrazaq said.

The Chairman Council of Hosting Fathers and Mentors for the programme, Justice Abdullahi Idris Haroon, said: “Our numerical strength as Muslims in Nigeria will only be effective with unity and collaboration.”

Participants from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) attended the event, which also had in attendance Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, representatives of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, among others.





