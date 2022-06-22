Vote-buying: I have lost hope in Ekiti project ― ADC candidate

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for last Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has revealed that he has lost hope and interest in the Ekiti project, adding that he would never contest any election in the state.

The ADC candidate who expressed regret over the turn of events in the election said the people have chosen the leader they want by collecting money to vote and they should not complain of lacking basic and social amenities in the future.

The medical practitioner who spoke with newsmen in his country home of Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday explained that had it been he knew it would turn out the way it went, he would not have joined the race to govern the state.

He alleged that the entire election process including the electoral umpire and the security agencies was hijacked by the ruling party thereby making it seamless for the party to induce voters without any hindrance.

He lamented that the level of poverty in the state contributed to the success of the financial inducement by the ruling party, noting that people failed in their promise not to sell their votes in the face of 10,000 dangled at them on election day.

According to him, “It was consensual intercourse and nobody could say that the inducement was forced on them. Personally, I have learnt a new lesson about Ekiti. If I had known I will not become a politician, not to talk of contesting for election. By the way, I am no longer a politician, please note this.

“The problem Ekiti has now is that we are poor and that is why they could buy people conscience, that is what the APC used in gaining the heart of many people.





“Let me say this clearly, I am not going to run again because I think any contest now is for the highest bidder and I won’t waste my time and energy. I can’t use my hard-earned resources to run around talking to people about why I should be elected and I will still need to buy people, security agencies and electoral umpire ; it appears politics does not mean the best will emerge.

“I have lost hope in the entire process in the state, it is a tragedy. I didn’t buy the vote of the Ekiti people deliberately because I believe I could make a difference.”

He denied insinuations that he received money from the National leader of APC and presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the election, saying he had not met the former Lagos Governor since 2018.

On the Governor-elect, Oluyede disclosed that he would not be challenging the outcome of the election in court, describing it as a waste of time, saying he would only offer his advice to the government when approached in the future.

“I don’t have any personal issues with Biodun Oyebanji but the process of his emergence but I believe going to court to challenge his declaration will be a waste of time,” he said.

Oluyede who accused the elites who he said should know better of compromise added that those who clamoured for zoning of the governorship seat to the southern zone were only after their personal and selfish interest not for the benefit of the area.

